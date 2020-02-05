Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.68 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 4,436,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

