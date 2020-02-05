Whittier Trust Co. Has $7 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,631 shares of company stock worth $10,296,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,689. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.