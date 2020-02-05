Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.01 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.82. 127,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $222.80 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.