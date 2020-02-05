Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hershey by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,443. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.36 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.