Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 184,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,693. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,009 shares of company stock worth $2,391,269. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.