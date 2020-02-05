Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 469 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

