Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $367.80. The company had a trading volume of 812,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,415. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.