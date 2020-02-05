Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after acquiring an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 576,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 1,040,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,311. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

