Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,818 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $3,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SSD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 346,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

