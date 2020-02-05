Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,346 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,533. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

