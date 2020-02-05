Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 939,180 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

