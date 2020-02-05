Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,488 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $437,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $228.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,434,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,405,465. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

