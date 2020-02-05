Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,206 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.28. 1,167,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,613. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

