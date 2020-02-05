Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) Trading 18.2% Higher

Wi2Wi Corp (CVE:YTY)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 75,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 60,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on shares of Wi2Wi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

