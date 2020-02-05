William Robert (Bill) Nixon Purchases 83,444 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 83,444 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £50,066.40 ($65,859.51).

LON MIG3 traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 54.50 ($0.72). 12,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and a PE ratio of 545.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

