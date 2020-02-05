Willis Towers Watson PLC to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

