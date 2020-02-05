Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

