Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 318,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

