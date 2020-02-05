Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises about 2.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 547,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 233,491 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 209,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

