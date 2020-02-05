WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,172 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 57,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.00 during trading on Tuesday. 1,090,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.