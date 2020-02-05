WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. 680,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.