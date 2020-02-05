WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 14.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 422,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

