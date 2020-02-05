WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.08

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 29449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

