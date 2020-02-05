Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.22-$5.52 EPS.

WWD stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $1,006,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at $27,869,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.