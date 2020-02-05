World Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,033 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coty were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $13,107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $3,658,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 334,781 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 17,784,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,292. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

