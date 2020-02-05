World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

