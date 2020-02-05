World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Primerica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE PRI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.17. 8,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,035. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

