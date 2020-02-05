World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $3,651,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 39,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

