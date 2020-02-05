World Asset Management Inc Sells 173 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $616,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,282 shares of company stock worth $7,254,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

NYSE PEN traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,741. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.81. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

