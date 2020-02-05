World Asset Management Inc Sells 579 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after buying an additional 199,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after buying an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 102,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of AXS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.