World Asset Management Inc Sells 938 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares during the period. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,369,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.92. 32,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 608.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

