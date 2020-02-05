Wsfs Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.72 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

