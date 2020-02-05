Wsfs Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 684.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 1,952,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.