Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 964 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.61. 3,622,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.