Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of MRK traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 27,947,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

