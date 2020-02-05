Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,400. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.