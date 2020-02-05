WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Down 0.3%

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.64, 44,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 15,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

