X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Trading 1.7% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.92, 29,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 831,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 634,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 436,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

