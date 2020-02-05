XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $21.78 on Friday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $894.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.61.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

