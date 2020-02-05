Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Lessened by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

