Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $48.01

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.76, but opened at $48.01. Yandex shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 101,848 shares changing hands.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

