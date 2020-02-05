Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading Down 1.4%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.54, 24,501 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 80,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $2,038,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

