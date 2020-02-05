Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 208,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 222,994 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -25.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 106.59% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.