Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $8.49. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 30,745 shares trading hands.

YTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.13.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -25.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

