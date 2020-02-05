Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

