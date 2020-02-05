Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

YUMC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,884 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

