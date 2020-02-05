Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Position Cut by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,092 shares during the quarter. Yunji comprises 7.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $56,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

YJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 100,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Yunji Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $387.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

