Zacks: Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexander’s an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ALX opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.31. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $311.77 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 150.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 106.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

