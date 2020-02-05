Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.41). Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

