Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American River Bankshares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of American River Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

